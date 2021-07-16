Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

DCPH stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.