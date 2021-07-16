A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $434,300.82. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,977. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

