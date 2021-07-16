Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.