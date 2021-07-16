2,242 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.