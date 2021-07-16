Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $277.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.26 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

