Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,982 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.46 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

