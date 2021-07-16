Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $314.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

