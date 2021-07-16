The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $77.57 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

