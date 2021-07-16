Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.82.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

