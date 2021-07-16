Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,420,835.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

