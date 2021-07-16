Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.80. Align Technology reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 831.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $621.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

