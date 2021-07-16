MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

