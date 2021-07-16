Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

