Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $48.61 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

