MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

ADM stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.