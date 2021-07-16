Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,126 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 171.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $335,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

