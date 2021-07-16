Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,395 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Watford worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Watford by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Watford by 1,444.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 165,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

