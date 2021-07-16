Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Everi worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 605.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $22.29 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,586. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

