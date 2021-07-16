Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $206.83 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

