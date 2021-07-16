National Bank Financial Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

