Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
WBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.
NYSE WBT opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
