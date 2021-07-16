Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

