TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of TAL Education Group to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE TAL opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.