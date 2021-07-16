Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. The firm's 2020 production of 695,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day declined 11% from the previous year. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,404,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

