MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $180.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,138 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

