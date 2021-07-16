Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $459.82 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $280.45 and a 12 month high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

