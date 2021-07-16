Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

