Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 4,506 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PHM opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

