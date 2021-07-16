Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $252,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $95,534,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,016,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

MTZ stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

