Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.