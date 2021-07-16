Zacks: Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $5.12 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.61 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

