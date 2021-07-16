Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $376.17 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

