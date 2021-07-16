Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.