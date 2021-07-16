Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 500,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $930.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $629.36 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

