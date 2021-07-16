Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SSREY opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

