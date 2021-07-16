Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Jeffrey Zwelling Sells 12,852 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $269,892.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.30. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $133.85 and a 52 week high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

