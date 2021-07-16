MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Major Shareholder Eugene Nonko Sells 2,500 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

