Insider Buying: Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Insider Buys C$230,000.00 in Stock

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,017,545.50.

Shares of SXP opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27. Supremex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$66.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

