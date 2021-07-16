Donald R. Smith, Jr. Sells 1,351 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $140.51 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.33 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

