Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 346.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

