CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Critical Contrast

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CDW alerts:

91.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDW and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.33 $788.50 million $6.55 26.77 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.46 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.72

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDW and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 ContextLogic 1 3 10 0 2.64

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $186.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 126.30%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.