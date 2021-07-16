ROCKWOOL International A/S’s (RKWBF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $492.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.78. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $285.00 and a 1 year high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

