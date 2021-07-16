Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

