Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,113 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.