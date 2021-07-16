Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 767,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,630,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $293.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $294.85. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

