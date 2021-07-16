222,312 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,133,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.