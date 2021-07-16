ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

