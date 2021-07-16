Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 326 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 91.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.