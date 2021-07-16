Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,821% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.12. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.