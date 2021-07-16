Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comerica were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

