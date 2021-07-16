Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,831 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of Costamare worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

